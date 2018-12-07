WORLD
Afghan official says Taliban kill 14 troops in western Herat province
No group has taken responsibility for the assault on two army outposts late in Herat's Shindand district, but authorities blame the Taliban.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern this week about the high casualties among Afghan security forces. / Reuters Archive
December 7, 2018

An Afghan official says the Taliban have killed 14 Afghan soldiers and taken another 21 captive in an overnight attack in the country's western Herat province.

Herat provincial council member Najibullah Mohebi says attackers besieged two army outposts late on Thursday in Herat's Shindand district.

He says the fighting lasted for six hours before reinforcements arrived and repulsed the insurgents early on Friday — but not before they captured 21 troops.

However, the Defense Ministry's spokesman, Ghafor Ahmad Jaweed, put the number of army dead and wounded at 10. The different accounts couldn't immediately be reconciled.

No group has taken responsibility for the assault, but authorities blame the Taliban, who are active in the area and have been targeting Afghan security forces throughout the country in deadly attacks every day.

