Seventeen people have been killed in two attacks by the ADF militant group in the troubled Beni region of eastern DR Congo, a local mayor said on Friday.

Twelve civilians died in Mangolikene on the outskirts of Beni city in North Kivu on Thursday while another five were killed overnight in the Paida area, said mayor Nyonyi Masumbuko Bwanakana.

Explosions were heard overnight in Paida, according to local civil society representative Kizito Bin Hangi.

The regional army's spokesman said the five killings in Paida happened during an attack on barracks in the city.

"We are searching for ADF (fighters)," Captain Mak Hazukay said.

The government has often blamed the group for killings, robberies and kidnappings, but sometimes it is unclear who the true assailants are.