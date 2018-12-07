Israel—whether its liberal or centrist proponents like it or not—has become an ally for the European and Western far-right.

Later this month, Matteo Salvini, the far-right leader of the fascist Lega party and current interior minister of Italy, will travel to Israel to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Before winning power, Salvini had previously travelled to Israel, where he gushed, ‘Israel embodies the perfect balance of different realities while ensuring law and order. It surely is a role model for security and anti-terrorism policies’.

So what does Salvini mean by ‘security’ and ‘anti-terrorism’?

Well, during his reign as interior minister, Salvini has been a trailblazer in Europe for brutal anti-immigration policies, as well as attacking Italy’s existent ethnic and religious minorities. He recently crafted a law that essentially eliminates humanitarian grounds for granting protection to refugees and asylum seekers.

Though Lega can’t yet end its commitments to take in refugees and asylum seekers entirely, the law paves the way for such an outcome. If there are those in doubt that this is Lega’s ultimate aim, on the day the bill was passed, Lega lawmakers who had just voted it into power gathered outside to unfurl a banner reading, ‘The Salvini decree is law; the good times (for migrants) is over.’

Salvini has compounded and exacerbated the EU policy of halting all rescue operations in the Mediterranean by prohibiting NGOs from operating rescue services for migrants and docking at Italian ports.

There ought to be no doubt that Salvini and Lega have a concrete plan to change the political landscape in Italy. Salvini is slowly but surely testing the waters with his racist ideas and policies.

Conjuring chilling memories of Italy’s fascist past, Salvini called for a register of Italy’s Roma population, while he has demanded the cleansing of all ‘non-Italian’ Roma and has increased demolitions of ‘illegal houses’ used by Roma. Mirroring Nazi racial laws, he has even called for ‘ethnic shops’ to be restricted.

So how do neofascists like Salvini come to be the premier defenders and allies of the Jewish state?

It’s precisely because it is a Jewish state.

Israelis are of course perfectly entitled to self-determination, including the self-definition of their state. But the fact is that Israel has, over the past few decade–but with much greater urgency and radicalisation in recent years–become an ethnocracy defined as much by its Jewish character as its hostility to non-Jews.

European fascists like Salvini see in Israel the perfect paradigm of directly racist states. And while all states are racial states (in that they embody, in some form, ethnic majoritarianism), Israel’s policies are often brazenly crafted by a form of ethnic chauvinism unseen since the colonial period.

It has long been documented how Israel’s occupation and illegal annexation of the West Bank have led to apartheid-esque conditions between Jews and Palestinians.