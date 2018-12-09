Polls closed in Armenia's snap parliamentary elections on Sunday with the Central Electoral Commission expected to announce the results in the next 24 hours.

Eleven parties are contesting the first vote since Velvet Revolution in April when peaceful protests overthrew the government.

TRT World spoke to Sara Khojoyan in the capital Yerevan to discuss the issues that led to the snap elections in the country.

The parliamentary elections were triggered years ahead of schedule by reformist leader Nikol Pashinyan, who is aiming to cement his political authority in the post-Soviet country.

The 43-year-old former journalist became prime minister in May after spearheading weeks of peaceful anti-government rallies that ousted veteran leader Serzh Sarkisian.

However, Pashinyan's reform drive was stalled for months by opposition from Sarkisian's ruling party which dominated parliament.

After weeks of political manoeuvring by the prime minister and more street protests, the parliament was dissolved last month.

"Best elections"

Pashinyan's party is expected to get a majority in the new legislature, allowing him to push ahead with his campaign to reshape the South Caucasus nation's political landscape and spark an "economic revolution".

"We will turn Armenia into an industrial, high-tech, export-oriented country," Pashinyan told supporters at a rally last week, pledging "the best elections Armenia has ever seen" and ruling out ballot stuffing and voter intimidation.

Last month, Pashinyan stepped down as prime minister to pave the way for snap elections under a clause in Armenian law. He is currently acting prime minister.

Observers expect him to return to the post with his party in control of parliament.

Parliamentary elections had not been scheduled to be held until 2022.