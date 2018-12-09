Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Adel al Jubeir, said on Sunday the country does not extradite its citizens when asked about a Turkish court's arrest order for two Saudi suspects in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"We don't extradite our citizens," he said at a news conference at the end of the annual Gulf Cooperation Council summit.

A Turkish court on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for two former Saudi officials for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The decision of the court came after Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office demanded arrests of Saud al Qahtani, a top aide to the Saudi crown prince, and Ahmed al Asiri, former deputy intelligence chief, for their alleged involvement in the killing.

Earlier, Istanbul's chief prosecutor filed a request for warrants on suspicion of planning the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, documents seen by TRT World said on Wednesday.

Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

The journalist, who had lived for a time in the US and wrote for The Washington Post, had been critical of the Saudi regime.