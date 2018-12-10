Top UN officials and politicians from about 150 countries gathered Monday in Marrakech, Morocco for the two-day conference to unite around the so-called Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM).

A majority of UN states adopted the global pact to better handle migrant flows, Morocco's foreign minister Nasser Bourita said.

While far-right and right-wing leaders have taken increasingly strict measures to shut out refugees and migrants in recent years, here are some key points about the pact:

What’s the aim of the pact?

The accord is a framework for cooperation and aims to reduce illegal migration, help integrate migrants and return them to their home countries.

The decision to negotiate the first international framework for migration was taken at the UN General Assembly in September 2016.

The pact that was finalised at the UN in July after 18 months of talks lays out 23 objectives to open up legal migration and discourage illegal border crossings.

Who opposed the process?

The US announced in December last year that it would not take part in negotiations.

Later, Hungary, Australia, Israel, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Latvia and Italy have quit the pact or expressed serious reservations. On Sunday Chile was the latest country to pull out.

Meanwhile, the US on Friday took a fresh swipe at the pact, labelling it "an effort by the United Nations to advance global governance at the expense of the sovereign right of states".

Opponents who fear an influx of migrants believe that the pact could challenge national sovereignty.

What are the arguments by supporters?

A host of other nations led by German Chancellor Angela Merkel are in Morocco to endorse the deal.

Defenders say migration can help national economies by rejuvenating the workforce in ageing rich countries and by providing a needed source of cash to poorer countries through remittances. They say orderly migration will save lives.

"In the many places where fertility is declining and life expectancy is rising, economies will stagnate and people will suffer without migration," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his opening address.

"It is clear that most developed countries need migrants across a broad spectrum of vital roles, from caring for elderly people to preventing the collapse of health services," he said.