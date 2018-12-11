A hush descended on central Baghdad on Monday as Iraqis observed a minute's silence for those killed in the battle against Daesh a year after the group was defeated.

Fireworks were scheduled to be set off later in the evening.

The government has made the date a national holiday and dubbed it "victory day" but some Iraqis felt little cause for celebration, however.

Little reconstruction

Little meaningful reconstruction has taken place in cities decimated by battles against Daesh between 2014 and 2017, and Iraq is in the throes of a new political crisis which has prevented it from forming a government that can tackle widespread corruption and lack of jobs and services.

Meanwhile, Daesh is still carrying out insurgent-style attacks against security forces and have been blamed for car bombs and assassinations of local notables.

Fear of Daesh re-emergence

"Iraqis are scared that the problems in parliament ... and the inability to form a full cabinet ... have helped create the (unstable) environment for Islamic State [Daesh] cells to re-emerge," Najah Jameel, 48 a civil society activist, said.

Another Baghdad resident, Dawood Salman, 55, said he would remember the soldiers and fighters who were killed battling the group.