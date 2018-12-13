TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
At least nine people dead in Ankara train crash
Turkish authorities detained three railway agency employees suspected of negligence over the high-speed train crash in Ankara which killed at least nine people and injured 47 others.
At least nine people dead in Ankara train crash
A Turkish high speed train collided with another locomotive and crashed into an overpass at a train station in Ankara on December 13, 2018. / AA
December 13, 2018

Turkish authorities have detained three state railway agency employees suspected of negligence over a deadly train crash in the capital Ankara, according to an Anadolu Agency report.

The state0run news agency said that the three people were detained on Thursday after the high speed train heading for the city of Konya crashed into a rail engine and hit a pedestrian overpass in Ankara. 

Turkey's Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Mehmet Cahit Turhan said nine people were killed in the deadly accident and 47 others have been injured.

The agency did not immediately provide detail on the detained employees.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic reports.

Recommended

Television footage showed emergency services working to rescue passengers from wrangled cars and debris.

Rescue teams were looking for more survivors, Sahin said.

"Our hope is that there are no other victims," he said.

It wasn't immediately clear if a signalling problem caused the crash.

Sahin said a technical inspection has begun while NTV television, quoting unnamed officials, said three prosecutors were assigned to investigate.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal