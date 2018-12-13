The United Nations' chief will join the final day of peace talks on Thursday between Yemen's warring parties that have brought agreement on reopening Sanaa airport and restarting oil exports but no deal on a strategic Red Sea port.

Western nations are pressing the Iran-aligned Houthi group and the Saudi-backed government to agree confidence-building steps for a political process to end the war that has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed Yemen towards famine.

The parties have not agreed on the status of the Red Sea port of Hudaida, a lifeline for millions, which is the thorniest issue along with a transitional governing body.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived late on Wednesday in talks host Sweden. He and special envoy Martin Griffiths are to announce results of the UN- sponsored talks, the first in over two years, and a date for new consultations.

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said the outcome would be conveyed to the UN Security Council on Friday. The talks, from last week near Stockholm, took place in "positive spirit and good faith", she told Reuters by telephone.

The Houthis control most population centres, including Hudaida and the capital Sanaa, from where the group ousted the government of Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi in 2014, leading a Sunni Muslim Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia to intervene in 2015.

Both sides received from the United Nations a "final package" of agreements on the status of Hudaida, Sanaa airport, supporting the impoverished country's central bank and a political framework.

TRT World'sMelinda Nucifora has more.

Prisoner, oil deals agreed