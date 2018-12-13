Last night, Conservative members of parliament voted by a margin of 200 votes to 117 to express confidence in their prime minister. The vote ensures that Theresa May will, at least for now, remain as the Conservative Party leader and prime minister, although the sizeable 117 votes against her will raise doubts about her longer-term prospects. Under official party rules, Prime Minister May cannot now be challenged for one year.

The vote of confidence had been announced only a few hours before, when Graham Brady MP, Chair of the influential 1922 Committee, announced that he had received 48 letters from his fellow Conservative MPs requesting a vote. The Conservative Party rule-book states that a vote of no confidence in the leader must be held if at least 15 percent of the party’s MPs submit these letters. When that line was crossed, the confidence vote was on.

The root of the dissatisfaction with May lay in the opposition of some of those in her party to her proposed Brexit deal. Eurosceptic Conservative MPs, and large swathes of the Conservative Party membership, had long complained that the prime minister had misjudged the Brexit negotiations, steering the United Kingdom towards a ‘soft’ Brexit deal that kept the UK too closely aligned to the EU and did not respect the result of the 2016 referendum. They argued that a ‘Remainer’ such as May could never deliver a project that was voted for by ‘Leavers’.

This opposition reached new levels when the prime minister released her plan for how to resolve the so-called ‘Northern Ireland backstop’ issue, an insurance policy that is designed to prevent a hard border between Ireland (which is in the EU) and Northern Ireland (which would leave the EU as part of the UK).

Many Conservatives feel that the possibility of subjecting Northern Ireland to different rules undermines and threatens the integrity of the United Kingdom, and that keeping the whole UK in a customs union without any clear exit mechanism would also represent a ‘betrayal’ of the vote for Brexit.

May tried to fend off the internal rebellion by making three arguments: that a new Conservative leader might not be in place in time to conclude the negotiation with the EU and meet key deadlines in the Brexit process in early 2019; that a new leader would similarly not have time to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement and so would have to either extend or rescind Article 50, which most voters do not want to do; and that a change of the Conservative Party leadership would, ultimately, not change the arithmetic in the House of Commons, which ever since the general election in 2017 has been in a state of deadlock, with no Brexit model having a clear parliamentary majority.

In the end, these arguments proved to be sufficient to win a majority of MPs’ support.

Nonetheless, this now leaves the Conservative Party, and the United Kingdom generally, in a precarious place. We are living through the most volatile and unpredictable moment in the United Kingdom’s post-war history. The direction of Brexit remains unclear, as does the direction of Britain’s domestic party politics. What is likely to happen next?

The prime minister will now return to the EU to try and extract legally-binding concessions around the Northern Ireland backstop, although these look unlikely. She will then, at some point, have to present her Brexit deal to the House of Commons. If this is rejected, as the last vote was widely expected to be, then May will once again find her authority diminished and will likely face new calls to resign. She may well try to resist such calls by arguing that the log-jam in parliament means that she has to return to the people.