At least eight people were killed and more than 20 people injured as twin blasts struck a market place on Sunday in northern Syria's Afrin town, a region that the Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syria Army had liberated from the YPG terrorist group earlier this year.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosion killed eight people and appeared to have been caused by a car bomb. The death toll of the attack is feared to rise, according to the Britain-based war monitor.

The Shaam news agency reported the same toll.

An explosives-laden vehicle was detonated in a busy vegetable market in the town of Afrin.

Images of the attack showed small fires and damaged vehicles at a busy market in central Afrin. Vegetables and other merchandise littered the ground, as sirens rang out and rescuers searched for casualties.

Security forces cordoned off the area following the blasts and the wounded were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Civil defence teams began to clear the debris as some shops were damaged in the explosions.

No one has claimed responsibility of the attack but YPG terrorist group, the Syrian branch of PKK has carried out attacks in the area in the past.