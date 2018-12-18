So we hear it again – like a broken record, on any given day the US President can tweet or give an interview chastising Pakistan’s record in combatting terrorism and hindrance to peace – and then within a few weeks reach out to Pakistan by sending his top envoy with a personal letter requesting help from the same country he says the United States cannot trust.

The last month—between President Trump’s November Fox News interview and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement on 14th December that Pakistan was brokering a US-Taliban meeting—has been hectic even for the usually tumultuous diplomatic relationship between the two allies. The answer lies in US reliance on Pakistan’s military.

For those who argue that the United States prefers democracy in Pakistan – an alternative argument could be made it is precisely America’s cosy relationship with the Pakistan Army, that the powers that be cannot quit Pakistan despite the alleged double game. It could be said that the United States prefers to deal with the Pakistan Army rather than its civilian leaders, and indeed history proves so.

So how then, can the Americans come to term with their criticism of its main ally in Pakistan – the army?

An intimate history

Daniel Markey, a longtime observer of US-Pakistan relations, wrote in his book, No Exit from Pakistan: America’s Tortured Relationship with Islamabad, that despite all the problems and trust deficit that the United States had with Pakistan and its military – the answer lay in managing the problems rather than finding a solution.

He is of the opinion there is no way around the fact that the two allies have contrasting methods of achieving an end goal in Afghanistan, yet the army is the only factor that the Americans can meaningfully engage with to bring about an end goal in Afghanistan.

Some argue that it is this end goal of Afghan peace that draws the two close to each other. Long term critic but arguably Washington’s top Pakistan expert, Professor Christine Fair has long argued that the American political and military leadership play into the Pakistani Generals’ games.

She has repeatedly insisted that American officials go too far in placating Pakistan’s army and its intelligence which also draws its leadership from the military. Her logic along with scholars such as Markey and Bruce Reidel is that the US is too reliant on the Pakistani army for Afghanistan.

However the Pakistani military’s love affair with US leadership goes way back to 1947 and the officer corps that inherited the British Army’s ‘Great Game’ against the Russians in Central Asia. Pakistan’s first military ruler, Field Marshal Ayub Khan was one of America’s closest friends - his welcome by John F. Kennedy remains one of the most poignant state visits by any leader in the Cold War. Similarly, presidents Eisenhower and Johnson were also close friends with Ayub.