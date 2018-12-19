The death toll in the Democratic Republic of Congo from Ebola has risen to 271 since the start of an outbreak in late July, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday.

Among the 542 cases of reported hemorrhagic fever, 494 were confirmed to be Ebola cases, according to the ministry.

It has also been reported that 192 people have recovered from the virus.

Some 48 people died following hemorrhagic fever, but it couldn't be verified whether they died of Ebola because they were buried without an autopsy.

Meanwhile, 11 out of 44 health workers infected with the virus died.