If only Israel was as creative in seeking peace with the Palestinians as it is in finding different ways to punish them.

A policy of dehumanisation that aims to present Palestinians to the world as sub-human, violent and not worthy of achieving the inalienable rights that they crave and which international law provides them with. The very same people that lived in harmony as Jews, Christians and Muslims prior the creation of Israel are now extremist, anti-Semites who raise their children to hate and to kill or maim Jews. They have no right to the homeland they are from, they are not worthy of an independent state or a share of Jerusalem, which Israel claims to be its eternal, undivided, capital.

The security of Israel and Israelis is sacrosanct, while even areas where security was assigned to the Palestinians under the Oslo Accords can be breached by Israeli troops at any time, to abduct wanted Palestinians—adults or children—and to demolish homes and businesses.

Palestinians are accused of raising their children to hate, their leadership of inciting them to attack Jews, whether civilian or heavily armed soldiers, simply because they hate rather than because they are trying to free themselves of the longest occupation in modern times.

Jews can build anywhere in historic Palestine, while Palestinians have to seek permits to build from the occupier whether in Israel proper or the occupied West Bank.

Israel can ignore international law and agreements it is a signatory of, including the Oslo Accords, but Palestinians must always act lawfully and implement everything signed.

Ask any state, other than Israel, what they believe to be the solution to the conflict and you will hear near unanimity that it is a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as a shared capital for the two states. They will tell you unequivocally that the settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem are illegal under international law.

There is of course an exception to this consensus, which has emerged since the Trump administration took office. As Trump put it in his first press conference with Netanyahu, he is with whatever solution the two parties like.

The same proponents of the two-state solution will tell you that the settlements and the continued building in existing ones and the establishment of new ones is ‘closing the window’ on the two state solution. However, announcements of further expansion are met with nothing more than an ‘expression of concern’ or ‘regret’ and possibly ‘condemnation’.

Save for a momentary freeze to settlement construction for ten months in 2009, Israel has continued to build unabated. The Trump administration has been silent on this issue, which Israel has clearly taken to be a green light to continue building. Had Trump made his controversial decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel conditional on a commitment to freezing and dismantling settlements, we may have seen a change in Israeli policy. In fact, the recognition was a freebie for which Israel was not asked, nor required, to concede anything.

Settlements as collective punishment

The Palestinians have taken what they believe to be the crime of settlement building to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and are awaiting the court’s decision on whether it will open an investigation. Israel’s response to the Palestinians taking cases to the Hague has been to punish them by withholding taxes it collects and is obligated to hand over to them.