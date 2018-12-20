WORLD
Danish plan to put refugees on remote island comes under criticism
The plan has been heavily criticised by human rights groups including UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet.
Buildings are seen on Lindholm Island in Denmark, December 6, 2018. / Reuters
December 20, 2018

Denmark’s minority government is going ahead with a controversial legislation that is expected to make life harder for some refugees. 

The government and its right-wing coalition partners want to isolate failed asylum seekers on a tiny offshore island south of the capital. 

It’s a plan that has been heavily criticised by human rights groups including UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet.

Some 100 people whose sentence of deportation cannot be carried out because they risk torture or execution in their home country, can be forcibly placed on the tiny Island.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
