President Donald Trump is considering significantly drawing down troops from Afghanistan, two US officials told Reuters on Thursday, in the latest sign his patience is thinning both with America's longest war and overseas military interventions, generally.

The US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said thousands of the 14,000 troops could be sent home as a result of the deliberations, the disclosure of which could undermine ongoing peace efforts with the Taliban.

The Pentagon declined to comment and White House officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

The drawdown, if confirmed, would follow Trump's decision to completely withdraw all US forces from Syria - a move that has bewildered allies and triggered harsh reaction from Republican allies in Congress. It has also alarmed US military commanders.