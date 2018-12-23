Sudan's doctors will go on an indefinite strike in the first of a series of work stoppages amid protests calling on the country's long-time leader, President Omar al Bashir, to step down, an umbrella coalition of professional unions said on Sunday.

In a statement, it said the doctors will continue to deal with emergencies during the strike, which begins Monday and aims to "paralyse" the government and deny it much-needed revenues.

The coalition also called on citizens to continue their street protests, which entered their fifth day Sunday, according to activists, with demonstrations in several cities.

There have also been calls by a number of independent trade and professional unions for a general strike on Wednesday.

Protests over rising prices

The protests are chiefly over the rising prices and shortages of food and fuel. A steep rise decreed last week in the price of bread, a main staple for most Sudanese, proved to be the final straw.

The protests prompted authorities to suspend classes in schools and universities in a string of cities, including the capital Khartoum, and to impose a nighttime curfew in some of them.

On Sunday, according to Sudanese activists, protests took place in north Kurdofan west of Khartoum and Gadaref east of the capital, where six people were reported killed last week in clashes with police.

They said protests also spread to the south and north Darfur in western Sudan.

'Peaceful change'