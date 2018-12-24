Through Afghanistan’s seventeen years of war, the Taliban have rejected offers for peace talks, whether from the government or elsewhere. That changed when the group showed up for peace talks for the first time in Russia this November.

The Afghan Taliban’s participation raised hopes for a long-expected mutual effort towards a potential truce deal that the US had been pushing for.

Less than one month later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, appointed two anti-Taliban veterans as security chiefs - a move that could have jeopardised the talks.

Is Ghani sidelining peace efforts?

Kamal Alam, a Visiting Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) tells TRT World that “Ghani has wrong-footed the Americans” by replacing the security chiefs at a critical stage of Afghanistan's war.

Both of the men, Acting Minister of Defence Asadullah Khalid and Acting Minister of Interior Amrullah Saleh have previously served as spy chiefs and have been opponents of the Afghan president’s policies, especially regarding the management of the ongoing war.

They also have been strong critics of Pakistan, who they accuse of supporting Taliban, the strongest armed group in Afghanistan, toppled by the US-led invasion in 2001.

Though agreeing to participate in the peace process, the Taliban insisted on direct formal talks only with representatives from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the US - and not the Afghan government. Yet, before Ghani’s new security chiefs announcement, Afghan officials said they were hopeful that two sides would eventually talk.

But Alam says Afghans are not happy or consulted properly.

“It's an American and Pakistani led process to be clear,” he says pointing out that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said last week that they brought the Taliban to the negotiation table. Pakistan earlier said US President Donald Trump asked Islamabad’s help for peace talks.

“Talking to the Taliban, especially at this rushed pace, is not in Kabul’s interest.”