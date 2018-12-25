A husband-and-wife political power couple who were the current and ex-governors of the central state of Puebla died on Christmas Eve in a helicopter crash, Mexican officials reported.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed his "deepest condolences" via Twitter to the family of Governor Martha Erika Alonso and ex-Governor Rafael Moreno Valle on Monday evening. He added that authorities would investigate the cause of the crash.

Marko Cortes, president of the couple's National Action Party, tweeted that he deeply lamented the fatal accident.

Alonso took office as governor less than two weeks ago.