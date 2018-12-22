TÜRKİYE
Turkey's defence minister meets US and Turkish troops in Afghanistan
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar also met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and they discussed security cooperation, fight against terror, Afghan-led peace process and cultural ties between Ankara and Kabul.
Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (L) greets a U.S soldier during his visit to the Turkish Task Force Command in Kabul, Afghanistan on December 22, 2018. / AA
December 22, 2018

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar visited the Turkish Task Force Command in Afghanistan on Friday and met with US and Turkish troops.

The meeting followed Donald Trump's announcement of withdrawing US troops from Syria.

During his visit, Akar was briefed about the on-going operations and activities in the region.

The Turkish defence minister also met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and they discussed security cooperation, fight against terror, Afghan-led peace process and cultural ties between Ankara and Kabul.

Ghani praised Turkey's cooperation in the fields of security, education and economy, especially in terms of training women police officers.

Turkey has trained 5,397 Afghan police officers since 2001, when the first police training agreement was signed between the two countries, according to Ilker Turkbayrak, Turkish Interior Ministry's undersecretary at Ankara's Embassy in Kabul.

Noting that 1,335 female officers were among those trained, Turkbayrak said Turkey was proud to have played such a major role in the training of half of Afghanistan's female police force.

Akar arrived in the Afghan capital after a two-day visit to neighbouring Pakistan.

SOURCE:AA
