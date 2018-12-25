TÜRKİYE
Turkey's preparations for Syria op going as planned - Defence Minister
Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said 'everything has been planned and programmed' for the operation. He also said that talks will be held with US officials in the coming days on the roadmap for Manbij.
"Work on the Manbij roadmap continuies intensively," says Turkish Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar. / AA
December 25, 2018

Preparations for a counter-terror operation in Syria, east of the Euphrates River, are proceeding as planned, Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday.

"Everything has been planned and programmed. Everything is going according to it [the plan], according to the schedule," Akar told reporters in the capital Ankara.

He also said that talks will be held with US officials in the coming days on the roadmap for Manbij, Syria.

"Work on the Manbij roadmap continues intensively," Akar said.

TRT World's Sarah Firth reports. 

Turkey and the US agreed to complete the Manbij roadmap before the US finishes the withdrawal of its troops from Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier on Tuesday.

Turkish and US troops began joint patrols in Manbij on November 1 as part of an agreement that focuses on the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the city to stabilize the region.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signalled that a cross-border operation against the terrorist PYD/YPG in Syria will happen soon. 

Since 2016, Ankara has carried out two similar military operations in northern Syria.

US President Donald Trump last week made the surprise announcement that the US would withdraw its troops from Syria. 

The decision followed Trump's phone call with Erdogan in which the two leaders agreed on the need for more effective coordination over the civil war-torn country.

