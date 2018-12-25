Preparations for a counter-terror operation in Syria, east of the Euphrates River, are proceeding as planned, Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday.

"Everything has been planned and programmed. Everything is going according to it [the plan], according to the schedule," Akar told reporters in the capital Ankara.

He also said that talks will be held with US officials in the coming days on the roadmap for Manbij, Syria.

"Work on the Manbij roadmap continues intensively," Akar said.

TRT World's Sarah Firth reports.

Turkey and the US agreed to complete the Manbij roadmap before the US finishes the withdrawal of its troops from Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier on Tuesday.