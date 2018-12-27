Yemeni officials say a UN team has met with representatives of the country's warring parties for the first time in a key port city.

The team, led by Dutch Maj. Gen. Patrick Cammaert, arrived in Hudaida over the weekend to monitor a cease-fire that went into force in the Red Sea port city.

The officials say the meeting Wednesday involved discussions about the mechanism of the team's work and the number of monitors that will be required in the near future.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric had earlier described the meeting as "one of the priorities" of Cammaert's mission.

A truce in Hudaida and its surroundings went into effect on December 18 but has remained shaky, with the two sides accusing each other of violations.