Afghanistan's election organisers are again considering postponing April's presidential ballot for two months, an official said on Thursday, in an attempt to avoid a repeat of October's shambolic legislative vote.

The remarks come at a sensitive time for Afghanistan as the Taliban step up their bloody offensive and President Donald Trump's plan to slash American troop numbers threatens to derail US-led peace efforts.

The Independent Election Commission, which was skewered over its handling of the parliamentary vote, was meeting with "relevant sides", including potential candidates, to discuss delaying the ballot.

"The purpose is reform and to avoid problems which occurred in the parliamentary election," IEC spokesman Zabi Sadat said.

"No decision is final yet, but we will make an announcement soon."

The IEC is still finalising results of the parliamentary vote held two months ago and observers have expressed concern that it would struggle to organise a presidential election in April.

The IEC has already mulled delaying the poll once, but vowed in November to hold it on time "on the demand of the people and parties".