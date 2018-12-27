A Chinese court on Thursday jailed for life a former high-ranking secret police official for taking bribes, "coercive" business deals and insider trading, the court said.

Ma Jian, once a vice minister at the Ministry of State Security, is one of the most senior security officials to be jailed since the former domestic security tsar Zhou Yongkang was ensnared in a graft scandal and jailed for life in 2015.

Ma's case is linked to that of China's most wanted fugitive, exiled tycoon Guo Wengui, who lives in New York and has courted international attention with his explosive claims about the leadership of the ruling Communist Party.

The Dalian Intermediate People's Court said in a statement on its website that it had reached the verdict on the grounds that Ma had taken a "particularly enormous" amount of bribes, and that his collaboration with Guo's company were "particularly serious".

Ma had used his position to conspire with Guo and to help businesses Guo controlled by using threats to bring about illegal transactions such as compelling individuals to transfer company shares, the court said.

Ma had received more than $14.56 million (100 million yuan) in property for his work and earned nearly 5 million yuan from trading stocks based on insider information, the court said.