Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday instructed the government to ban the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and a foundation linked to the group that runs a network of schools in the country, court record said.

Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the failed coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan also ordered the government to hand over the FETO-linked schools and other education institutions to the Turkiye Maarif Foundation.

“We are in no manner of doubt the government of Pakistan has international obligations towards the government of Turkey to declare Fethullah’s Terrorist Organisation (FETO) as a terrorist organisation,” the Supreme Court of Pakistan observed.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Turkey established the Maarif Foundation in 2016 to take over the administration of overseas schools linked to FETO.