UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged all sides to ensure that landmark elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) be free of violence to allow voters to peacefully cast their ballots.

Millions of Congolese voters will head to the polls on Sunday for long-delayed elections that could pave the way to the first democratic change in presidency since the country's independence in 1960.

Guterres called on DRC authorities, political leaders, election officials and civil society "to continue working together to ensure an environment free of violence so that all eligible voters can cast their ballots peacefully on election day."

He reminded "all actors that they have a critical role to play in preventing electoral violence, by refraining from any form of provocation and showing maximum restraint in their words and actions," a UN statement said.

The UN chief encourages citizens to "seize this historic opportunity to participate in the consolidation of the country's democratic institutions."