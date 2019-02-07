Emiliano Sala's family grieved on Friday after British authorities formally identified his body as the one recovered from the submerged wreckage of a plane that went down in the Channel more than two weeks ago.

The 28-year-old footballer had been en route from Nantes in western France on January 21 to make his debut for Premier League team Cardiff City when the small aircraft he was travelling in disappeared over the English Channel. The single-engined Piper Malibu aircraft had crashed into the sea.

The wreckage of the plane was found on Sunday following a privately-funded underwater search.

"We can now begin to mourn our son and our brother," the Argentine Cardiff City striker's family said in a statement.

"We would like to thank you for all of your signs of affection and support in the most painful time of our life.