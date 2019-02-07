Greece is "excessively" dependent on aerial fire-fighting and suffers from poor coordination, experts said on Thursday in a study of the country's worst fire tragedy that claimed 100 lives in July.

The committee of forestry and safety engineering experts from some of Greece's leading universities was ordered formed by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras after the July 23 wildfire in the coastal resort of Mati.

Their report on Thursday said there was a "lack of cooperation" between agencies, "especially between the fire brigade and the forest service."

A total of 45 authorities would have to be coordinated in a common framework, the experts said, noting volunteers were poorly utilised and firemen used urban techniques in rural fires.

The report said that millions of euros spent on fire-fighting equipment over past decades had not eliminated dangers and that fire prevention had to be stepped up.

"Without wildland management, the problem of landscape fires will increase... overcoming any (efforts) to strengthen the (response) mechanism," said the report.