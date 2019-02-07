British Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed that she will deliver Britain's departure from the EU on time following another session of talks with EU leaders.

Despite fundamental differences over whether the draft withdrawal agreement May negotiated with the EU should be changed to address strong objections by British lawmakers, May pledged to achieve an orderly withdrawal by the March 29 deadline.

May said on Thursday, "It is not going to be easy."

"I'll be negotiating hard in the coming days to do just that," she said.

"I am clear that I am going to deliver Brexit. I am going to deliver it on time."

Earlier on Thursday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told May in talks in Brussels that her 27 EU partner countries will not renegotiate their Brexit divorce agreement.

Juncker's spokesperson Margaritis Schinas said the president "underlined that the EU 27 will not reopen the withdrawal agreement, which represents a carefully balanced compromise."

Schinas says that May "raised various options" for getting around the main sticking point in the Brexit negotiations, the backstop arrangement to avoid checks on the Irish border.

TRT World 's Simon McGregor-Wood has more.

Describing the approximately 90-minute meeting between Juncker and May as "robust but constructive," Schinas said that the EU and Britain have already "made significant concessions to get a deal."

May and Juncker are due to meet again before the end of the month.