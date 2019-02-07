WORLD
Pressure mounts on British Prime Minister May as Brexit day draws near
Theresa May arrives in Brussels to try to renegotiate the Brexit agreement.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a community centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland February 5, 2019. / Reuters
February 7, 2019

The European Council is made up of 28 leaders and 27 of them are united as they prepare for the departure of one of their number. 

The 27 nations are also frustrated at the lack of progress being made in Brexit negotiations, and their president has increased the tension. 

Donald Tusk's words about some British politicians deserving a place in Hell will be burning in the ears of Theresa May as the British Prime Minister arrives in Brussels to try to renegotiate the Brexit agreement. 

