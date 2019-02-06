The Taliban on Wednesday hailed two days of unprecedented talks with Afghan politicians as "very successful", despite disagreements over women's rights and its demands for an Islamic constitution in the war-torn country.

The extraordinary gathering in Moscow was the Taliban's most significant with Afghan politicians in years, and concluded with both sides agreeing to future talks and ensuring a "durable and dignified peace" for the people of Afghanistan.

No government official was invited to the roundtable, which saw heavyweight leaders – including former president Hamid Karzai – and other sworn enemies of the Taliban praying with the fighters.

It was the second time President Ashraf Ghani was frozen out of Taliban peace talks in recent weeks, after the United States held entirely separate discussions with the militants in Doha without Kabul.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, head of the Taliban delegation, made a rare appearance in front of international media alongside Karzai after the talks.

"This meeting was very successful," the black-turbaned Taliban official told reporters.

"We agreed on many points and I am hopeful that in future, we can succeed more further, and finally we can reach a solution.

We can find a complete peace in Afghanistan."

A statement issued on behalf of all parties agreed to support peace talks in Doha with American negotiators, which President Donald Trump described on Tuesday as "constructive".

Participants also agreed on the complete withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

A timetable for that exit was "not fixed so far... but we are negotiating this", Stanikzai said.

TRT World spoke with Helena Malikyar, political analyst and historian, for more on ongoing peace talks.

US vowed to 'withdraw half of troops'

Earlier, a Taliban official said that the United States had promised to withdraw half of its troops from Afghanistan by the end of April during talks last month, RIA news agency reported, more than past estimates of the planned pullout.

"Yes, the Americans told us (last month) that they would withdraw half of their troops from the beginning of February to the end of April," Abdul Salam Hanafi was quoted as saying by Russian news agency RIA.

The US State Department, however, said no timeline has been set for possible US troop drawdown in Afghanistan.

"We have not agreed to any timeline for a possible drawdown of troops and are not going to get into any other specific details of diplomatic conversations," the spokesperson said in a statement.