The Assad regime in neighbouring Syria is illegitimate and far from promising any future for the country, Turkey's presidential spokesman said on Monday.

Following a cabinet meeting in the presidential complex in Ankara, Ibrahim Kalin said, "Turkish intelligence departments may sometimes have contacts with various regime elements in Al Hasakah and Qamishli, including Damascus [regime capital], in the framework of Turkey's security and the overall safety of Turkish operations in Syria."

But, he added, "This does not mean that Turkey recognises the legitimacy of the [Syrian] regime."

Kalin said Turkey will not allow any terror threats from east of the Euphrates River in Syria and also stressed the importance of the roadmap for stability in Manbij, in northern Syria.

Turkey has promised a counterterrorist operation in Syria, east of the Euphrates, following two similar successful operations since 2016.

The Manbij deal between Turkey and the US focuses on the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the city to stabilise the region, which is in the northeast of northern Syria's Aleppo province.

"Immediate implementation of the Manbij roadmap without any delay is significant for US-Turkey ties, regional safety, and the process in Syria," Kalin said, adding that Turkey and Russia also agreed on the roadmap as agreed with the US.

Mentioning the Astana and Geneva peace talks on Syria, Kalin vowed to continue efforts to provide safety and stability in Syria with respect for the country's territorial integrity.

Safe zone talks

Mentioning a Turkish Defence ministry delegation's visit to Moscow last month to talk about recent developments in Syria, Kalin said talks on a "safe zone, Idlib, and other issues will continue with Russia in the coming days."

Kalin said Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will also pay a visit to the US on Tuesday to attend a Turkey-Syria coordination meeting, adding that the safe zone issue will be brought up during the talks.