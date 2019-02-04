At least eleven people were killed and several wounded when a car loaded with explosives blew up near a mall in a busy market in the Somali capital on Monday, police said.

"Several dead people were removed from a wrecked building at the blast scene. So far the death toll is 11 civilians and 10 others injured," Mohamed Hussein, a police officer, told Reuters.

Mogadishu's Hamarweyne district is a busy area with shops and restaurants.

A Reuters witness saw four cars burned and a restaurant was destroyed.

TRT World's Reagan Des Vignes reports.