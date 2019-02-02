President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said Turkey will not “turn its back” on the Palestinian cause or people, adding that Ankara will share "all means available" for ending the occupation and establishing peace.

Erdogan made the remarks during his meeting with the visiting Palestinian members of the Israeli parliament in Istanbul.

He thanked the Knesset members for their service of representing the Palestinian will in Israel’s legislative body against Tel Aviv’s “oppression” in Gaza as well as its "Jewish State" law and "baseless rhetoric" against Turkey.

Erdogan further encouraged the group to work in unity and solidarity, saying that the controversial law defining Israel as a Jewish state was in open disregard of Palestinian citizen rights.