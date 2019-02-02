WORLD
Costly Super Bowl stadium sparks debate over inequality
This Sunday's Super Bowl will be played in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium – a project which cost more than $1.5 billion.
A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium exterior, Atlanta, GA, USA, February 1, 2019. / Reuters
February 2, 2019

On Sunday, the Super Bowl will be played in a new, multi-billion dollar stadium in Atlanta, a city with the worst income inequality in the country.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium cost more than $1.5 billion and nearly half of that was paid with taxpayer money.

While the State of Georgia owns the stadium, a private company profits from its operation.

Authorities say that the new stadium and Super Bowl show has greatly contributed to the local economy.

But people who live in the stadium's shadows feel that city developers have neglected them.

"They're starving. People are starving. Hundreds of millions of dollars? That's not even a start," said Michael Tuggle, a resident of Vine city.

"You can take 10 percent of what they are spending here and not only revitalise this neighbourhood, but fix it up, educate house, clothe, feed." 

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
