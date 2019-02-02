On Sunday, the Super Bowl will be played in a new, multi-billion dollar stadium in Atlanta, a city with the worst income inequality in the country.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium cost more than $1.5 billion and nearly half of that was paid with taxpayer money.

While the State of Georgia owns the stadium, a private company profits from its operation.

Authorities say that the new stadium and Super Bowl show has greatly contributed to the local economy.

But people who live in the stadium's shadows feel that city developers have neglected them.