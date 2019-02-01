Celebrations were underway in Iran forty years ago today [February 1, 1979] for the arrival of a man who arguably changed the lives of Iranians and changed international politics - a man who led the Iranian revolution of 1979 from a small residence in Nauphele le Chateau in Paris.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini arrived in Tehran after 15 years in exile in a chartered Air France jet which also carried his supporters and some journalists from Paris.

In his first speech, Khomeini repeated his attack on the Shah’s rule as “illegitimate” and “illegal” and said he would choose a new government and send all those in charge as “criminals” to justice.

“Our final victory will come when all foreigners are out of the country,” he said.

The days and months that followed proved him to be ruthless in destroying not just Shah’s supporters but also all other groups that had helped bring him to power. He also fulfilled his wish to oust foreign powers but did that with grave cruelty especially to Americans.

On his arrival the majority of Iranians were devoted to Khomeini, some even worshipped him. He had managed to unite a nation and remove from the throne the powerful Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi; something that would’ve been inconceivable a year earlier.

History tells us that the clergy and monarchy have often been at odds in Iran. Each demand absolute loyalty and both have nurtured authoritarian tendencies. The Shahs and the Grand Ayatollahs consider themselves as “the image of God” and “the representative of God,” respectively.

We had seen a clash during the Constitutional Revolution of 1906 when the clerics together with the modernising classes revolted to place the monarch within the controlled parameters of a constitution.

Two decades later, in 1926, the monarchy hit back when Reza Shah Pahlavi, with the help of the British, created a new dynasty.

His modernisation programmes were extensive and culturally anti-religion. He outlawed the black Islamic chador for women and the turban for men demanding men wear the French style chapeau instead.

The British had to force Reza Shah to abdicate in September 1941 for his suspected sympathies for the Nazi German ruler, Adolph Hitler. Instead, they placed his young Swiss-educated son, Mohamad Reza Pahlavi on the throne.

The liberalising classes together with the clergy fought back from 1943-53 to reduce the power of the young king and push back his sponsors, the British, who was by then in full control of Iran’s primary national resource, the oil industry.

The UK-US coup of 1953 placed the monarchy back on the throne.