Amnesty International’s recent report, entitled Destination: Occupation has riled an Israeli minister, who accused the organisation of having become “a leader in the anti-Semitic BDS campaign”.

Erdan was referring to the the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement that aims to end international support for Israel’s “oppression of Palestinians” and “pressure Israel to comply with international law”.

Amnesty’s report, subtitled Digital tourism and Israel’s illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories [OPT], condemns four major travel websites for promoting business in the OPT and demands they stop profiting from the Israeli occupation.

The West Bank and Gaza Strip were captured by Israel during the war in 1967. Amnesty notes that “since 1967, it has been Israeli government policy to promote the creation and expansion of Israeli settlements in the OPT”, with about 250 settlements currently in use.

Amnesty’s research into travel and activity offerings by Airbnb, booking.com, Expedia, and TripAdvisor finds the digital tourism websites complicit in Israel’s occupation and expansion into the OPT.

The report also remarks that the websites, by charging hosts or customers a booking fee, directly benefit from promoting tourism in the OPT alongside the Israeli state. Moreover, they “have indirectly contributed to the many human rights violations” by contributing to the “maintenance, consolidation and further expansion” of the settlements.

The report points out that the four major websites’ promotion of Israeli settlements in the OPT as a tourist destination also “has the effect of ‘normalising’, and legitimising to the public what is recognised under international law as an illegal situation”.