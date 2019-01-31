Turkey's foreign trade gap in 2018 narrowed 28.4 percent year-on-year, the country's statistical authority announced on Thursday.

The figure reached $55 billion last year, down from a $76.8 billion deficit in 2017, according to TurkStat.

Turkish exports rose seven percent on a yearly basis to hit $168 billion, as imports dropped to $223 billion, indicating a decrease of 4.6 percent.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio advanced to 75.3 percent last year, up from 67.1 percent in 2017.

In 2017, the country's exports were nearly $157 billion, while imports were $233.8 billion.

Top trading partner

Turkey’s exports to EU, its main trading partner with a share of 50 percent, surged to 13.7 percent year-on-year to total at $84 billion last year.

Exports to Asian and African countries, other export markets for Turkish products, were $41.8 billion and $14 billion, respectively, in 2018.

According to TurkStat, Germany was the top export market of Turkey, with some $16.1 billion worth of exports.