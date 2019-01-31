WORLD
YPG blocks humanitarian aid convoy in Syria, Russia's MoD says
The US-backed YPG blocked a 10-truck convoy carrying basic necessities for civilians of Syrian city of Hajin on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
The US has supported the YPG/PKK rebranding it under the name of SDF, which is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror organisation. / AA Archive
January 31, 2019

The YPG blocked a 10-truck convoy of humanitarian aid sent to Syrian city of Hajin, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The trucks - carrying bottled water, food, medical supplies and personal hygiene products to the civilians - were blocked in the city on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, the ministry said in a statement.

"Despite the fact that the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross granted to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent a mandate of free and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Syria, the humanitarian action was ruined," the ministry said.

The US has supported the YPG/PKK rebranding it under the name of SDF, which is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror organisation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

Ankara has long criticised the US for working with the terrorist PYD/YPG to fight Daesh in Syria, saying that using one terror group to fight another makes no sense.

SOURCE:AA
