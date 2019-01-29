Britain's bickering parliament has splintered into rival factions with their own remedies for Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.

Tuesday will be their big chance to have their say.

Here is what the political lay of the land will look like when the House of Commons holds votes that could alter the course of Britain's planned split from the European Union on March 29.

TRT World's Simon Mcgregor-Wood reports.

May loyalists

About a third of MPs still say the deal May struck with Brussels was the best Britain could have hoped for when its voters shocked Europe by deciding to leave in 2016.

Some of them are paid government members and have no real choice. Others just want to see a deal done and the nagging uncertainties vanquished.

May hopes that more MPs join them, under the joint pressures of time and of fear that their version of a perfect Brexit will be subverted by those who want no deal or no Brexit at all.

No backstop

May's minority government relies on the votes of a tiny Northern Irish party that loves Brexit but hates the "backstop" solution for keeping the border open with EU member Ireland.

Past sectarian strife and current political realities make it baulk at any border solution that - even temporarily - gives Northern Ireland a different economic status from the rest of the UK.

They are joined by a band of determined Brussels-bashers in May's Conservative party who say the stop-gap arrangement turns Britain into an EU vassal state.

Both groups say new border technology tracking goods could preserve frictionless trade. Brussels thinks gadgets and computers are only part of a broader solution.

No deal

Some backstop opponents think London's best bet is to make a clean break with Brussels without any binding deal.

They champion free trade rules and see government warnings about border chaos and an economic recession as nothing but scaremongering.

Better backstop

Yet nearly all backstop critics still want Brexit.