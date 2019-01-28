United States President Donald Trump agreed on Friday that the federal government reopen for three weeks by Monday.

In order to renegotiate funds from Congress to build a wall on the southern border with Mexico, Trump ordered ending the 35 day partial shutdown, the longest in the US history.

According to S&P Global Ratings, the US economy lost at least $6 billion during the partial shutdown of the federal government due to lost productivity from furloughed workers and economic activity lost to outside business.

Omer Emec, chief economist at Albaraka Turk bank, spoke to TRT World about the effects of the shutdown and S&P fıgure.

"Apart from the $6 billion calculated by S&P, we don’t know yet, because a lot of data announcements were postponed as part of the shutdown. These are going to be announced this week and then we will have a clearer picture. But if I have to guess, its biggest impact was and probably will be on consumer sentiment and thus, eventually, consumption," said Emec, adding that at least two million people have been affected by the shutdown.

"No news source citing that figure had the common courtesy to put up a link to the original release and there is no such press release on S&P Global Ratings website," Emec continued.

Emec underlined that it was likely the S&P figures were sent directly to the news agencies and lacked a proper document “explaining the methodology”.

The S&P figure also exceeds the $5.7 billion amount that Trump had demanded from the Congress for the border wall.

Trump, In an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, Trump discussed the chance of reaching an agreement between Democrats and Republicans in Congress to avoid another closure of the federal government in the next three weeks.

“I personally think it’s less than 50-50, but you have a lot of very good people on that board,” the president said, referring to his appointed committee for the negotiations.

A further shutdown is still an option for Trump, if an agreement can’t be reached in the given three-week period.

Government workers missed two paychecks

During the 35-day partial government shutdown, at least 800,000 federal workers went unpaid, and 380,000 were furloughed.