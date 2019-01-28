TÜRKİYE
Turkey's Red Crescent to collaborate with charities from Muslim countries
Turkey's Red Crescent assisted 7 million people in 45 countries in 2017 alone, providing food, shelter, healthcare and other services as part of its disaster and emergency relief programmes.
The Red Crescent-Red Cross network is to take shape at a meeting in Istanbul over the next few days. / AA
January 28, 2019

The Turkish Red Crescent has been working tirelessly for a hundred and fifty years to help millions of people across the World.

It assisted 7 million people in 45 countries in 2017 alone, providing food, shelter, healthcare and other services as part of its disaster and emergency relief programmes.

However now, Turkey's biggest aid group wants to do more, as it is planning to form a network with Red Crescent and Red Cross charities from 57 other Muslim-majority nations.

 TRT World’s Shamim Chowdhury reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
