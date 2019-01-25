Yielding to mounting pressure and growing disruption, President Donald Trump and congressional leaders on Friday reached a short-term deal to reopen the government for three weeks while negotiations continue over the president's demands for money to build his long-promised wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump announced the agreement to break the 35-day impasse as intensifying delays at the nation's airports and widespread disruptions brought new urgency to efforts to resolve the standoff.

"I am very proud to announce today that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government," he said from the Rose Garden.

Shortly after, the Senate approved the deal to reopen government until February 15, with the House following later Friday, according to lawmakers and aides on Capitol Hill. The legislation would include back pay for some 800,000 federal workers who have gone without paychecks.

After saying for weeks that he would not reopen the government without border wall money, Trump said he would soon sign the bill to re-open the government without additional money for his signature campaign promise.

Trump is expected to sign legislation on Friday once it passes Congress.

He said that a bipartisan committee of lawmakers would be formed to consider border spending before the new deadline.

"They are willing to put partisanship aside, I think, and put the security of the American people first," Trump said. He asserted that "barrier or walls will be an important part of the solution."

But he hinted that he was still considering taking unilateral action if efforts to come up with money for his wall fail. "I have a very powerful alternative, but I didn't want to use it at this time," he said.

Trump later reiterated he will declare a national emergency to build his US-Mexico border wall if there is no deal with Congress by mid-February.

Asked how confident he was of reaching a deal by the deadline, Trump said, "If we can't do that then ... obviously, we're going to do the emergency."

Declaring a national emergency would allow Trump to bypass Congress and use existing money to start building the wall.

Trump previously floated the idea of declaring a national emergency. But he held off, saying he wanted to pursue a deal with Congress.

A victory for Dems

Democratic congressional leaders say they hope Trump has learned a lesson that government shutdowns don't work.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Trump learned another important lesson after repeatedly clashing with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a 35-day partial government shutdown.

"No one should ever underestimate the speaker, as Donald Trump has learned," Schumer said.

Schumer and Pelosi say Democrats stayed united throughout the five-week shutdown and eventually persuaded Trump to reopen the government temporarily.

Schumer said Trump agreed to end the shutdown because "he knew that it was a lost cause."

Democrats' "unity is our power. And that is what maybe the president underestimated," Pelosi said.