Agnes Callamard, United Nations special rapporteur, will make a visit to Turkey next week as part of her recently announced mandate to investigate the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.

Callamard on Thursday said, “I will be heading an independent international inquiry into the killing of Saudi journalist Mr Jamal Khashoggi ..." from January 28 to February 3.

Her findings and recommendations will be reported to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2019. The report will focus on the extent to which the Saudi state was responsible for the killing.

Her visit to Turkey marks the first official UN involvement in the case of Khashoggi, a well-known columnist at the Washington Post, killed and dismembered by Saudi agents at the Istanbul consulate on October 2 last year.

Earlier this week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said it was time for an international investigation, citing Turkish President Erdogan’s call for an international probe looking into the case.

Saudi Arabia attended this year's World Economic Forum in Davos in force in a bid to normalise its deteriorated relations, over the Khashoggi killing, with Western business.

The chief executive of the French oil company Total and the US investment bank Morgan Stanley met with Saudi ministers in a panel at Davos, Switzerland.

Both chief executives signaled their willingness to restore relations with the oil-rich kingdom. However, the UN expert visiting Turkey does not bode well for Saudi authorities seeking to repair their broken international image.

Saudi Arabia's lack of transparency

President Erdogan said before that the order for Khashoggi's killing came from the highest level of the Saudi government but probably not King Salman, putting the spotlight instead on Salman's heir and the de facto ruler, MBS.

However, Saudi Arabia has said the prince had no prior knowledge of the murder. After offering numerous contradictory explanations, Riyadh later said Khashoggi had been killed and his body dismembered when negotiations to persuade him to return to Saudi Arabia failed.