Sudanese police fired tear gas at hundreds of anti-government protesters trying to march on the presidential palace in Khartoum as demonstrators raised pressure on President Omar al Bashir to resign with nationwide rallies on Thursday.

The east African nation has been rocked by more than a month of deadly protests triggered by the Bashir government's decision to triple the price of bread.

Protesters chanting the movement's catchcry of "Freedom, peace, justice" have been confronted by a crackdown that has drawn international condemnation, including from the United States which has warned Sudan it could damage moves to improve their ties.

'Let's die like martyrs'

The mushrooming demonstrations are widely seen as the biggest threat to Bashir's iron-fisted rule since he took power in a coup in 1989.

Officials say 26 people have died in the violence, but human rights groups have put the death toll at 40.

The Sudanese Professionals' Association, which is spearheading the protest campaign has upped the ante with a call for nationwide rallies on Thursday.

"We are calling our people to gather at 17 places in Khartoum and Omdurman and march towards the presidential palace," the association said in a statement.

Protesters have staged daily demonstrations in Khartoum and the capital's twin city of Omdurman, on the west bank of the Nile River.

On Thursday, hundreds of protesters began demonstrating in the capital's Burri district, but riot police confronted them with tear gas, witnesses said.

"Let's die like martyrs or fight for their rights," shouted men and women as they took to the streets in Khartoum, witnesses said.

Riot police also fired tear gas at protesters in Omdurman, and rallies were reported in the state of Jazeera, the Red Sea town of Port Sudan and in a village in North State, witnesses said.

In Port Sudan a security agent from the country's powerful intelligence service — which is leading a crackdown on anti-government protests — was killed late on Wednesday in skirmishes with a group of soldiers, police said.