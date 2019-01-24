Ending years of speculation over her formal entry into politics, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the great-granddaughter of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, has been appointed as general secretary of the country's main opposition Congress party.

Gandhi Vadra will oversee east Uttar Pradesh, an area that encompasses Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi. The move created a buzz instantly, prompting party leaders and even some political analysts to declare that Congress could emerge as a key player in Uttar Pradesh – India’s most populous and politically significant state, which elects as many as 80 of the country’s 543 members of parliament – in the coming election. The party was considered a non-player in the state before the appointment was announced.

The general election is due in less than three months. Although she assumes charge in February, 47-year-old Gandhi Vadra's appointment enthused Congress workers who have been on a high after the party wrested back the three key states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, from the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December 2018.

Congress suffered a setback of sorts on January 12 – as coincidences go, also Gandhi Vadra's birthday - when two regional parties, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), representing the numerically superior but economically and socially marginalised castes, announced a coalition to take on the BJP in Uttar Pradesh but left Congress out.

Political scientist Zoya Hasan said this "disruptive" move could have been prompted by the announcement of the BSP-SP coalition. She cautioned that it was too early to assess the impact of Gandhi Vadra's formal debut on the state's politics. Congress has not been in power in the state for more than three decades now and hardly has any workers on the ground.

Party leaders however expect Gandhi Vadra's induction to propel the Congress into position as the third pole in the state during the general election, where it has so far been seen as a marginal player in the direct fight between the regional parties (the SP-BSP-led coalition) and the ruling BJP and its allies for the 80 Lok Sabha - or lower house of parliament - seats.

Congress in 2014 barely won two seats in the state, down from being the top scorer with 22 in the previous election. The party is now expecting a performance closer to the one a decade ago rather than the one in 2014.