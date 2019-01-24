North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered preparations for a second summit with President Donald Trump, saying he'll "wait with patience and in good faith" to work toward a common goal, the North's state media reported on Thursday.

Despite Kim's determination for another meeting with Trump, the two remain at odds over fundamental issues.

Experts say a major sticking point is what denuclearisation steps Kim should take to move forward stalled nuclear diplomacy and what rewards Trump should provide to push Kim to take those measures.

The Korean Central News Agency said Kim received a letter from Trump from a North Korean envoy who met the US president in Washington last week.

After meeting with Kim's envoy, top lieutenant Kim Yong Chol, Trump said that he and Kim Jong-un will probably meet around the end of February but did not say exactly when and where the summit would take place.

Thursday's report said Kim expressed satisfaction over his envoy's meeting with Trump and spoke highly of the US president for "expressing his unusual determination and will for the settlement of the issue with a great interest in the second summit."

"We will wait with patience and in good faith and, together with the US, advance step by step toward the goal to be reached by the two countries," Kim was quoted as saying.

Kim also "set forth tasks and orientation for making good technical preparations for the second (North Korea)-U.S. summit high on the agenda," according to KCNA.

Stalled North Korea-US diplomacy