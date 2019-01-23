On Tuesday, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini accused France of not wanting peace in Libya because it would mean that its lucrative oil contracts would be endangered.

A source in Macron’s office dismissed the latest attack as “ludicrous”.

“In Libya, France has no interest in stabilising the situation, probably because it has oil interests that are opposed to those of Italy,” Salvini told the Canale 5 TV station.

Salvini is the leader of the far-right party Lega Nord, which is in a coalition government with Luigi Di Maio, also a deputy prime minister and leader of the of the right-wing Five Star Movement.

Both Italian leaders have been taking turns going after France over what they perceive as French double standards on a host of issues, including migration and interference in Italian internal politics.

In Libya, France and Italy are at odds with each other as they back opposing groups in the conflict.

On the surface, both countries want to see a stable Libya, a country that is no longer a safe haven for terrorism or a base for African migrants trying to reach Europe, in particular, the shores of Italy.

So why are the countries clashing?

In May of last year, Paris brought together the Libyan opposition, Fayez al-Serraj, the head of Libya’s UN-backed government in Tripoli, and Khalifa Haftar, a powerful warlord in the east of the country, who was formerly a general under the Gaddafi regime.

Rome was not invited to the conference which was widely perceived as a snub in Italy.