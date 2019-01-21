Afghanistan was on everyone’s lips when I visited Pakistan recently for the 2019 Lahore ThinkFest, a festival of ideas bringing together academics, writers and journalists from all over the world.

Some Pakistanis told me triumphantly that their country had won the Afghan war. And well they might, because the Taliban, which Islamabad backed in the 1990s and has reportedly supported since 2001, is going from strength to strength while the beleaguered pro-Indian government in Kabul continues to weaken. The US has given up trying to defeat the Taliban militarily and is suing for peace.

Pakistan’s position, that the war will only be resolved through a negotiated settlement, has been vindicated. India’s long-standing refusal to engage with the group, which it sees as a terrorist proxy of Pakistan, is unsustainable. Delhi is starting to realise it must talk to the Taliban to safeguard its interests in Afghanistan.

Pakistan is often portrayed as a villain in Afghanistan. That it is a victim of the war is rarely acknowledged. Indeed, no other country, besides Afghanistan itself, has suffered so much from this conflict.

It spawned a ferocious domestic insurgency by the Pakistani Taliban (Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan) which took the lives of anywhere between 45,000 to 80,000 Pakistanis, more than have died in all of Pakistan’s wars with India.

Thanks to an intensive security crackdown by the Pakistani authorities, violence has receded significantly. But in Lahore, security checks are still ubiquitous, a reminder of the threats Pakistan has faced, and of the extraordinary measures taken to contain them.

But it would be premature to say that the Taliban has won.

After all, they have not yet defeated their adversaries and taken control of the state. It would be more accurate to say they are winning. However, winning in this context is not just a military phenomenon. The Taliban’s success in this conflict is fundamentally political.

Unlike the Afghan government, which is weak, corrupt and divided, the Taliban have demonstrated extraordinary organisational cohesion, surviving recent changes in leadership.

The group has developed an effective shadow government in large parts of rural Afghanistan, providing services such as healthcare and education to the local population. It has formed diplomatic relations with a growing array of regional powers, including Iran and Russia. Its propaganda has been far more successful than that of its enemies, helping boost recruitment.

Still, the future is uncertain. If the US withdraws suddenly, Afghanistan could descend into civil war, which would flood Pakistan with refugees and destabilise the country. And, even if a political settlement incorporates the Taliban into Afghanistan’s government, the group would likely have to share power with other factions. Even that, though, would be better for Islamabad than the pro-Indian political dispensation which has ruled Afghanistan since 2001.

For years, the Afghan government and its US sponsors have blamed Pakistan for supporting the Taliban insurgency. The Americans under Trump have become increasingly aggressive towards Pakistan, threatening punitive measures to force its cooperation in Afghanistan. With the Taliban in power, these recriminations may die down, and Islamabad could finally breathe a sigh of relief.