Hundreds of members of indigenous communities protested in Washington on Friday, denouncing injustices they are facing and demanding that their rights be respected.

They gathered on Washington's snowy National Mall, some wearing traditional dress, carrying signs with messages including: "Justice For Missing Murdered Indigenous Women" and "We Will Not Be Silenced."

"Currently, many indigenous people are victims of voter suppression, divided families by walls and borders, an environmental holocaust, sex and human trafficking, and police/military brutality with little or no resources and awareness of this injustice," a post on the Indigenous People's March Facebook page said.

"Nothing is being done"

"I came here for the future generations of my people. I came here for environmental injustices that are happening on our reservations. Our waters are being polluted. Nothing is being done," said Malia Simon, a 20-year-old member of the Navajo tribe, which is located in four southwestern US states.

Restrictions on freedom

Indigenous communities have also denounced restrictions on their freedom of movement and boundaries they did not draw.

"The border was created by settlers, it's not something that we recognize. Indigenous people migrate North to South, since we've been here, since the beginning of time," said Joey Morales, a member of the Pijao people of Colombia.